Woman Fatally Struck by Train in RM of Springfield

Manitoba RCMP say a Saskatchewan woman was fatally struck by a train in the RM of Springfield on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old woman, from Saskatoon, was pronounced deceased at the scene near the train crossing on Day Street, near Risque Avenue.

Oakbank RCMP, along with Springfield police and CP police, responded to the scene at around 12:25 p.m.

Authorities continue to investigate.