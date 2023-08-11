Future of Brandon’s Community Sportsplex Up for Discussion

Brandon’s Community Sportsplex is the focus of a new survey to decide the future of the facility.

The City of Brandon has put the call out for the public to participate in a conversation surrounding the multipurpose recreation complex.

The city is looking to determine the best future use of the current Sportsplex arena and “increase the accessibility and functionality of the facility, to develop conceptual designs and cost estimates to guide decision-making and future investments.”

An online survey is available until August 23.

There will also be a public open house on Wednesday, August 16 from 4-7 p.m. in the arena space at Brandon’s Community Sportsplex, 30 Knowlton Drive.

Community input will be used to help determine needs and priorities for future improvements.

Further details on the project can be found by visiting Brandon.ca/recreation-assessment.