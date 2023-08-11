Suspect Arrested After Suspicious Fire in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP say a fire at a Thompson townhouse is considered suspicious after a man was reported to be kicking in the door of the home.

Police were called to Brandon Crescent on Thursday afternoon, where they found the structure engulfed in flames.

A 34-year-old man, who was reported to be the suspect, was seen leaving the yard but was arrested by police.

Nobody was inside the burning townhouse and officers evacuated neighbouring residences.

Damage was limited to two of the townhouses.

Police and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating the suspicious fire.