Winnipeg School Division Names New Chief Superintendent

Winnipeg’s largest school division has named a new chief superintendent and CEO ahead of the upcoming school year.

Matt Henderson will take the helm of the Winnipeg School Division effective September 7.

Henderson most recently served as the assistant superintendent for Seven Oaks School Division and was the founding principal of the Maples Met School.

ADVERTISEMENT



He has taught Grades 5 to 12, is a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Manitoba, and is an instructor at the University of Winnipeg.

“We look forward to working with Matt Henderson as we continue to undertake the important work of Winnipeg School Division, including updating our strategic plan and our continued focus on ensuring our schools are safe and inclusive spaces for learning and academic achievement for all students,” said Betty Edel, chair, Winnipeg School Division board of trustees.

Henderson takes over from Pauline Clarke, who will retire in early September.