Winnipeg’s Outdoor Pools Prepare to Close for Season

Another summer season on Winnipeg’s aquatic facilities is coming to an end.

The city will begin staggered closures of its wading pools, outdoor pools and spray pads next week.

Wading pools will be the first to close, with most of them closing between August 15-25. However, six of the pools will remain open until September 4, including:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Ducharme Park

Keenleyside Park

McKittrick Park

St. John’s Park

Happyland, Windsor Park and Provencher outdoor pools will stay open until September 1.

Fort Garry Lions outdoor pool is planned to be open until end-of-day Sunday, September 3, while Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale will close on September 4.

The city’s spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4.