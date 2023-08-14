Mountain Avenue Apartment Building Destroyed by Fire

Winnipeg firefighters spent most of Sunday battling a blaze at a three-storey apartment building in the 300 block of Mountain Avenue.

Crews were called to the area just after 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters were forced to exit the building and fight the flames from the outside due to deteriorating conditions.

One person was assessed and treated on-scene by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalization. A neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Approximately 20 people were temporarily housed on a Winnipeg Transit bus before being arranged alternative accommodation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available. The building is expected to be a complete loss.