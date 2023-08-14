Motorcyclist Killed in South Winnipeg Crash

Winnipeg police say the manner in which a motorcyclist was driving, prior to being involved in a fatal crash, is a significant part of their investigation.

Police were called to the intersection of McGillivray Boulevard and Beaumont Street last Friday evening for a two-vehicle crash.

ADVERTISEMENT



The 28-year-old man driving the motorcycle suffered serious bodily injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he died.

Officers learned the driver was travelling westbound on McGillivray Boulevard from Pembina Highway when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle at Beaumont Street. The people travelling in the second vehicle weren’t injured.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).