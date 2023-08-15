Woman Stabbed During Altercation on Ellice Avenue

Winnipeg police have arrested two women after a stabbing last weekend in the 1800 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police were called on August 13 for a report of a 28-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim approached the suspects occupying a bus shelter when a verbal argument ensued. It escalated to a physical assault where one of the suspects stabbed the victim multiple times, causing serious injuries.

The victim was provided emergency medical care by officers until an ambulance arrived. She was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

The suspects and the victim weren’t previously known to one another.

Crystal Mary Helen Beardy, 46, of Winnipeg has been charged with aggravated assault and was detained in custody.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg woman was also arrested and is facing a similar charge. She was released pending a court appearance.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).