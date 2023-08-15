Teens Assaulted, Robbed at Polo Park Mall

WINNIPEG — Three teens were assaulted and robbed last week at Polo Park mall after getting into a fight with another group of teens.

Police say the incident happened on the evening of August 11 before the victims sought refuge in a store inside the mall.

According to police, two groups of youths were in a verbal confrontation before it escalated physically, injuring three teens.

One of the suspects displayed an imitation Glock 19 CO2 firearm, and another suspect stole a cell phone from one of the victims. Police later recovered the fake firearm and a large knife.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical attention.

Officers arrested eight youths aged 13 to 17 in the vicinity.

Both the victims and suspects weren’t previously known to each other.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).