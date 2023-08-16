Winnipeg Bike Loop Returns to Connect City Neighbourhoods

A loop designed to take Winnipeggers and visitors through the city’s most vibrant areas is returning.

The West Broadway BIZ is re-launching the Central Winnipeg Bike Loop to promote active transportation and several unique city neighbourhoods.

The 10-kilometre loop takes people through the French quarter, the Exchange District, downtown and the restaurant scenes in West End and West Broadway neighbourhoods.

“The Central Winnipeg Bike Loop is a safe and accessible route connecting the best shopping, dining, and sight-seeing destinations our city has to offer,” said Eric Napier Strong, executive director at the West Broadway BIZ.

ADVERTISEMENT



“Our goal with this project is to show Winnipeg that active transportation is for everyone. We can make the most of our summer by having fun in our communities and supporting unique local businesses, all while reducing our environmental impact.”

The route has been tweaked and updated signage has been placed along the way, as well as the addition of a new monitored bike valet every Saturday afternoon at Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue.

Wayfinding along the route is further facilitated with alternate route recommendations along the paths. There is no starting point and ending point so cyclists can conveniently jump on the loop from wherever they are in central Winnipeg.