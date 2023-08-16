Elections Manitoba Visiting Homes to Register Voters

Elections Manitoba officials will be visiting homes beginning this week to register residents for the upcoming provincial election.

Registration agents will be making the rounds between August 17-24 in newly constructed neighbourhoods as well as areas of high mobility, such as apartment blocks and near post-secondary campuses.

Voter registration agents will be wearing identification and will request the name, address, and phone number of all eligible voters in the household. They will also request eligible voters’ date of birth and gender to improve the accuracy of the voters’ list.

ADVERTISEMENT



Voters who aren’t registered before the end of the revision period on September 14 can still register at the poll when they go to vote. Voters can also register to vote or update their information online at electionsmb.ca/register.

Manitoba residents will head to the polls on October 3.