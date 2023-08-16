Manitoba Installs Rumble Strips at Deadly Intersection

The province has installed rumble strips on a stretch of Manitoba highway where a fatal crash occurred in June.

Fifteen seniors died in the crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 near Carberry earlier this summer. Two more people later died in hospital.

Three people were seriously injured in a separate crash at the same intersection on July 31.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure has since installed the rumble strips and painted new lines at the intersection. The addition is a series of raised strips along the road’s edge that alert a driver if they have swayed too far from their lane.

Increased signage is also planned for the roadway in the future.

A safety review of the busy intersection is underway and is expected to be completed by the fall.