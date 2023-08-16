Charges Laid in Fatal Winnipeg Crash

Winnipeg police have laid charges in a fatal crash that claimed the life of a woman last winter.

The two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street occurred on December 10, 2022.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 was travelling westbound on Inkster Boulevard at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light and collided with a 2014 Toyota RAV4 turning northbound on King Edward Street from the eastbound lane of Inkster Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT



The 42-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered serious injuries and died.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

On August 8, Nicholas Primo Baldovi, 21, of Winnipeg turned himself into police.

He has been charged with causing death by criminal negligence and two impaired driving offences.

Baldovi was detained in custody.