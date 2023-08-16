Police Search for Sexual Assault Suspect Near HSC

Winnipeg police are alerting the public after a woman was sexually assaulted near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say the victim was walking on McDermot Avenue on Monday when she noticed a male suspect following her as she proceeded southbound on Tecumseh Street.

The woman was approached from behind by the suspect, who then touched her in an inappropriate sexual manner. She wasn’t physically injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male with an average build, approximately 5’4″ tall with short dreadlocks.

Winnipeg police are advising the public to exercise personal safety and situational awareness in the area encompassing William Avenue, Arlington Street, Notre Dame Avenue, and Sherbrook Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (204) 86-2987 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).