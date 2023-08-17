Smoky Manitoba Skies Expected to Clear Later Thursday

WINNIPEG — Smoky skies are expected to clear over southern Manitoba Thursday as wind blows smoke from Canadian wildfires eastward.

Smoke from wildfires in the northern prairies and Northwest Territories has been evident across Manitoba over the past several days. The fires have even prompted the evacuation of the city of Yellowknife.

Environment Canada has a special air quality statement in effect for Winnipeg and much of Manitoba but says conditions will improve by later today.

The smoke cancelled horse racing at Assiniboia Downs on Tuesday night, while strong winds on Wednesday cancelled racing for a second night in a row.

Live racing at the track will resume on Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m.

If you must spend time outdoors and are susceptible to the impacts of smoke, Environment Canada recommends wearing a respirator-type mask, such as a NIOSH-certified N95 or equivalent respirator.