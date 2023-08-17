Winnipeg Firefighters Battle High-Rise Apartment Blaze

WINNIPEG — A high-rise fire on the roof of a Winnipeg apartment building caused plumes of black smoke to billow across the city sky on Thursday night.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to The Spot at East Village at 221 Stradbrook Avenue just after 7 p.m.

More than 25 emergency units were on scene of the 18-floor residential tower blaze.

One person was sent to hospital in unstable condition due to smoke inhalation.

ADVERTISEMENT



Residents of the building were able to self-evacuate, as well as employees of the building’s Parcel Pizza restaurant.

One resident told ChrisD.ca in an email that they believe the fire began in the utility room.

The majority of damage is confined to the roof of the building and the cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.