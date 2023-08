WINNIPEG — An ammonia leak was reported early Friday at the River Heights Community Centre.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a monitored ammonia alarm at 1370 Grosvenor Avenue just after midnight.

Firefighters with the HazMat detected an ammonia build-up coming from the building upon entry. The inorganic compound is commonly used in ice rink refrigeration systems.

Crews mitigated the ammonia leak and ventilated the building. No occupants were found, and no injuries were reported.