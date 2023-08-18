Home » The Canadian Press » Manitobans Deserve Subsidy for Electric Vehicles, Opposition New Democrats Say

Manitobans Deserve Subsidy for Electric Vehicles, Opposition New Democrats Say

August 18, 2023


By The Canadian Press

Wab Kinew

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles. Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if his party wins the election set for Oct. 3, it would offer a $4,000 rebate for new electric vehicles and a $2,500 rebate for used ones.

The federal government currently offers rebates of up to $5,000, depending on the type of vehicle, and some provinces have already adopted similar rebates.

Kinew says an NDP government would also sign on to a federal commitment to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030.

He says Manitoba currently has about 11 per cent of its land and water in protected status, and accuses the Progressive Conservative government of dragging its feet on the issue.

The NDP is also promising to restore funding to nine environmental organizations, such as the Manitoba Eco-Network, that was cut in 2020.

CP - The Canadian Press


