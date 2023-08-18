MPI Employees Could Soon Strike, Says Union

WINNIPEG — Employees at Manitoba Public Insurance could soon be walking the picket line.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, which represents MPI employees, says their members have rejected their employer’s offer and have voted in favour of strike action.

No strike date has been given, but preparations for job action began on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT



“MGEU members at MPI are committed to negotiating fair wage increases that help all members keep up with the soaring cost of living,” the union said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, MPI’s final offer was limited to 2% annual wage increases by the Stefanson government’s restrictive wage mandate.”

MGEU is requesting that MPI returns to the bargaining table in an effort to negotiate a settlement.

MPI employees have been working under an expired contract since September 26, 2022.