Candle Blamed for Sparking St. John’s Blaze

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the improper use of a candle is believed to have sparked a fire in the St. John’s neighbourhood early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a two-storey home in the 200 block of Inkster Boulevard at around 2:41 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home, which they fought from the inside.

All occupants made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Damage estimates aren’t available.

The WFPS is reminding the public to never leave lit candles unattended and never dispose of them in the trash until the wax has hardened and the wick is no longer hot.