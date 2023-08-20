Jets Sign Defenceman Logan Stanley to One-Year Contract

August 20, 2023 6:15 AM | The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth US$1 million.

Stanley, 25, had three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 games for the Jets during the 2022-23 season.

He also played in one playoff game for Winnipeg.

The Waterloo, Ont., native was a first-round pick (18th overall) of the Jets in the 2016 draft.

The six-foot-seven, 228-pound Stanley has 20 points (three goals, 17 assists) in 114 career games for Winnipeg.