Multiple Molotov Cocktails Seized from Winnipeg Home

Winnipeg police have charged a man after finding Molotov cocktails in his home.

Police responded to a report on Friday evening in the 400 block of Redwood Avenue, where they were alerted to multiple explosive items in a suite.

Officers immediately noticed a strong kerosene smell coming from the suite upon their arrival.

Police located four Molotov cocktails and a quantity of kerosene.

One man was taken into custody and the bomb unit removed the items from the home.

Brendan Hines, 34, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.