Attendance Up at Folklorama This Year, Say Organizers

WINNIPEG — Two full weeks of Folklorama wrapped up over the weekend and attendance is up.

Organizers of the 52nd annual multicultural festival on Monday said 301,460 people visited this year’s festival, which included 40 pavilions across Winnipeg.

Paid attendance was up five percent, while 23,707 children 12 years and under received free admission. Guests took in 874 shows, while 137 group tours visited from across Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and the U.S.

“On behalf of the board of directors and operations team, thank you to all our 16,000 volunteers, our members, partners, funders, and you, our guests, for enabling generations to keep sharing their culture, traditions and the stories that weave Manitobans together,” said Folklorama executive director Teresa Cotroneo.

Next year’s Folklorama is scheduled for August 4-17, 2024.