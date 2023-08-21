Four Arrested in Norway House Weapons, Drug Bust

Four people were arrested over the weekend after weapons and drugs were seized from a Manitoba home.

Norway House RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Saturday where the items were seized.

Police located a loaded handgun, two additional firearms, a machete, ammunition and drugs.

Peter Keeper, 34, Sarah Keeper, 52, and a 17-year-old boy were remanded into custody on numerous firearms-related offences. The fourth suspect, an 18-year-old woman, was later released without charge.

Norway House RCMP say they have seized 22 firearms and six machetes from individuals with suspected gang affiliations in the last two weeks.

Police continue to investigate.