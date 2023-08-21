Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Gimli

A two-vehicle crash near Gimli on Sunday has claimed the life of an 85-year-old man.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at the intersection of Roads 130N and 20E, in the RM of Bifrost — Riverton, at around 11:40 a.m.

According to police, a car being driven by the victim, from Gimli, was travelling westbound on Road 20 E when it collided with a pickup truck, being driven by a 45-year-old man from Arnes, travelling south on Road 130N.

ADVERTISEMENT



The collision caused the pickup truck to roll multiple times before both vehicles came to a stop in the west ditch.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the pickup truck received minor physical injuries.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.