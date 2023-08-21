Home » News » Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Gimli

Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Gimli

August 21, 2023 11:02 AM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A two-vehicle crash near Gimli on Sunday has claimed the life of an 85-year-old man.

Manitoba RCMP say it happened at the intersection of Roads 130N and 20E, in the RM of Bifrost — Riverton, at around 11:40 a.m.

According to police, a car being driven by the victim, from Gimli, was travelling westbound on Road 20 E when it collided with a pickup truck, being driven by a 45-year-old man from Arnes, travelling south on Road 130N.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision caused the pickup truck to roll multiple times before both vehicles came to a stop in the west ditch.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the pickup truck received minor physical injuries.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Accident | Death | Gimli | Manitoba | RCMP
ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING VIDEOS