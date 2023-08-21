Police Use Taser on Violent Suspect with Knife

Winnipeg police had to use a Taser on a combative man armed with a knife on Sunday night.

Officers were called to the rear of a home in the 1500 block of Magnus Avenue at around 11:40 p.m.

They came across the armed suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated. Police say the suspect challenged officers while armed and refused to comply with directions. Police used a Taser and force-of-use tactics to gain control of the man, who they say was violent and aggressive. Multiple officers were also assaulted during the incident.

Brett Kennedy, 33, of Winnipeg was taken into custody and has been charged with multiple offences, including three counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He remains in custody.