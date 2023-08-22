Man Dies in Custody of Brandon Police: IIU

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into a man’s death while in custody of Brandon police.

The IIU was notified by local police last Sunday following the arrest of a suspect on drug-related charges.

While in custody, the suspect began displaying unusual behaviour and paramedics were called. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he was transported to Brandon Regional Health Centre, where he died a short time later.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.