Man Charged in Portage Avenue Stabbing

Winnipeg police have charged a man following a stabbing in the 600 block of Portage Avenue on Sunday.

Police were called to the area at around 6:30 a.m. to find a man with a serious upper-body injury. The 34-year-old victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators determined the victim and another man became involved in a physical altercation. The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the upper body. The suspect then walked away while the victim collapsed and was assisted by passersby.

Robel Nashih, 19, of Winnipeg, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

He remains in custody.