Record Number of U of M Medical Students to Don White Coats

WINNIPEG — A record number of medical students will receive their white coats at the University of Manitoba this week.

The class of 2027, the largest medical class in the university’s history, will be clocked in their first white coats during a ceremony at the Max Rady College of Medicine on Wednesday.

“Expanding our MD program to train more physicians is an important step toward meeting the health-care needs of all Manitobans as the population grows and ages,” said Dr. Peter Nickerson, dean of the Max Rady College of Medicine and the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and vice-provost (health sciences) at the University of Manitoba.

“It’s especially important to note the diversity in the class of 125, reflecting the communities we serve. For example, 53 students consider themselves members of a visible minority and 38 students’ primary language is other than English or French. Thirty-one students represent the first generation of their families to graduate from college or university.”

The class has been expanded from 110 students in recent years.

A live stream of the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.