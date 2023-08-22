Blue Bombers Donate Football Helmets to 35 High Schools

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have donated 525 helmets to high football programs across the province.

The Blue Bombers on Tuesday announced 35 teams in Manitoba will receive 15 helmets each.

“We are committed to helping amateur football grow in our province and to help ensure kids are wearing safe equipment,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club.

ADVERTISEMENT



Miller says the donation is coming as a result of provincial funding received through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund.

This season, Blue Bombers have donated more than $300,000 in equipment to youth programs and have seen over 1,000 youth participate in free football camps offered by the club.