Erickson Man is Manitoba’s Newest Millionaire

An Erickson man needed to sit down when he realized he had won $1 million.

And understandably so.

Roy Robinson was the lucky winner on the August 5 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.

“It’s like being in a dream, but you’re awake – it’s shocking,” he said.

Robinson scanned his ticket using the Lotto Spot app but didn’t realize what he had won until visiting a retailer.

“When the terminal made the ‘WooHoo!’ sound, I was expecting a $2 win,” he recalled. “I think I went into shock when the retailer told me I won a million dollars!

“Oh, I cried. Actually, the retailer had to grab me a seat and a bottle of water to calm me down — it was a lot to take in.”

Robinson plans on using the funds to take care of his mother and purchase a new vehicle.

“After all that, I’m going to sit back and really think about what to do with the rest.”

Robinson purchased his winning Lotto 6/49 ticket from the Canadian Tire gas bar located at 1655 18th Street in Brandon. His winning selection was 23138130-01, a white ball.