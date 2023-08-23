Manitoba Liquor Employees Reach Tentative Agreement to End Strike

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries workers have reached a tentative agreement with their employer that could end the ongoing strike.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says they will be recommending its members accept an agreement when voting takes place between Thursday and Sunday.

The union had been seeking a 3.3 percent wage increase for its members. It’s unclear what the new agreement includes, but details will be shared on Sunday afternoon if it becomes ratified.

ADVERTISEMENT



“I commend the bargaining team and all our members for their commitment to standing up for a fair deal,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “Since this strike began, our members have stuck together for fairness. We look forward to discussing the agreement with members over the coming days.”

Liquor Mart employees and those working in the distribution centre have been on strike since July 19.

MGEU says picket lines at MBLL locations will come down until voting by its members is completed.