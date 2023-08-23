Home » News » Suspected Cocaine, Meth Found in Portage la Prairie Traffic Stop

Suspected Cocaine, Meth Found in Portage la Prairie Traffic Stop

August 23, 2023 3:36 PM | News


Portage la Prairie Drug Seizure

Drugs seized by Portage la Prairie RCMP during a traffic stop on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP in Portage la Prairie seized a large quantity of drugs during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Officers pulled over a vehicle on Fisher Avenue East, but say the driver refused to identify himself.

Police searched the vehicle and located cash and approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

The driver was identified and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Bjarne Roussin, 44, has been charged with multiple offences, including obstructing a peace officer.

He remains in custody.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.


