Gas Leak Prompts Evacuation of Crestview Homes

WINNIPEG — A gas leak early Wednesday prompted the evacuation of several homes in a Crestview neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a single-family bungalow on Bellavista Crescent just after 5:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find a significant gas leak and quickly established a safe perimeter around the residence.

Several neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

Manitoba Hydro crimped the gas line and residents were able to return to their homes.

No injuries were reported.