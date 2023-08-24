Manitoba Liquor Workers Voting on Proposed 12% Wage Increase

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries employees began voting Thursday on a tentative agreement that would see them earn a 12% wage increase.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, which represents 1,400 MBLL members, says the approximate increase is over four years.

“We said from the beginning that our members’ priority was achieving fair wage increases that help all members keep up with the rising cost of living,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross.

“By providing our members with wage increases of 12% or more over four years, this agreement delivers on that priority.”

A province-wide strike began on July 19 and has impacted Liquor Mart locations and MBLL’s distribution centre in Winnipeg.

Picket lines have come down until voting by members is completed by noon on Sunday. Results of the vote will be released later that day.