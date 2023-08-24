Winnipeg Police Seize Millions in Drugs, Arrest Seven

Winnipeg police have seized nearly $2 million in methamphetamine and other drugs as part of a recent investigation.

Investigators began probing the trafficking of meth and fentanyl in June and July as part of Project Watch Tower, where they identified several suspects.

On July 27, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1000 block of Sherburn Street, where they seized:

Approximately 28 kilograms of methamphetamine (Estimated street value of $1,400,000)

Approximately 2.7 kilograms of cocaine ($270,000)

Approximately 5.7 kilograms of cannabis ($20,000)

Approximately 4.2 kilograms of edibles ($63,000 )

Approximately 18 kilograms of cannabis ‘shake’

Packaging material for edibles

Moulds for edibles

Taser

A 57-year-old Quebec man and a 46-year-old Winnipeg woman were arrested and charged.

On the same day, officers executed a second search warrant at homes in the 300 block of Qu’Appelle Avenue and 400 block of Cumberland Avenue.

Four men and a woman were arrested on scene and officers seized the following:

A loaded 9mm Glock firearm with an obliterated serial number

A loaded 3D-printed 9mm polymer firearm without a serial number

9 mm ammunition

Approximately 3 ounces of fentanyl (Estimated street value of $34,000)

Approximately 6.7 kilograms of methamphetamine ($335,000)

Approximately 2.6 kilograms of cocaine ($266,000)

Approximately 1 ounce of crack cocaine ($2,200)

Digital scales

Cellular phones

Packaging materials

All five suspects, from Winnipeg, along with the two arrested on Sherburn Street, remain in custody.

Police continue to investigate.

Watch Thursday’s news conference: