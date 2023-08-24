Vacant Winnipeg Home Damaged by Fire for Second Time

WINNIPEG — A fire erupted for the second time in less than a month in a vacant Winnipeg home on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to a bungalow in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure but were able to control the blaze by around 5:30 p.m.

No occupants were found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates aren’t available.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says the home was previously damaged by fire on August 8.