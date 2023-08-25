Manitoba RCMP Lay Charges in Fatal Hit and Run

A 66-year-old Manitoba man has been charged following a fatal hit-and-run on April 20, 2023.

RCMP have charged Richard Neyedly, from Powerview-Pine Falls, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failure to stop after an accident causing death.

The crash happened on Highway 59 in Scanterbury, killing a 75-year-old man from the community. The victim had been walking northbound on the right-hand shoulder of the highway when he was fatally struck from behind by the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT



Debris recovered at the scene was believed to be from a 2007-2012 burgundy coloured Ford Fusion. RCMP received a tip one day later that led them to seize the vehicle involved.

Neyedly will appear in Selkirk court on September 8.