Winnipeg Driver Charged with Stunt Driving in Ontario

A 25-year-old Winnipegger has been charged with stunt driving after being pulled over in Ontario.

The driver was stopped along the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this week near Highway 11/17 and Shuniah.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer clocked the driver travelling 153 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was issued a roadside license suspension for 30 days and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days.

OPP have laid 84 stunt driving-related charges between January and mid-July of this year.

In another out-of-province incident, a 27-year-old Winnipeg man was killed in a crash near Fillmore, Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon.

Weyburn RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 33 when a car and semi-trailer truck collided.

The driver of the car, whose name wasn’t released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.