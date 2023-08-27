Firefighters Injured Battling Overnight Winnipeg Blaze

WINNIPEG — Three firefighters suffered minor injuries overnight battling a blaze in the 200 block of Austin Street North.

Crews were called to a vacant home at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure.

The fire was deemed under control just before 3 a.m.

Two of the three injured firefighters were transported to hospital in stable condition. Paramedics assessed one firefighter who was treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.