Brandon police are investigating a weekend homicide after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.

They arrived to find a 46-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brandon police at (204) 729-2345.