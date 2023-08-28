Police Investigating Furby Street Homicide

Winnipeg police are investigating a weekend homicide after a man was killed early Saturday.

Police were called to a multi-room residence in the 500 block of Furby Street at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Officers located the unresponsive victim and provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. He was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Cory Roger Roulette, 38, of Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.