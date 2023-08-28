Man Charged in Fatal Crash on Manitoba Island

A 41-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after a fatal single-vehicle crash on the weekend on Matheson Island.

Manitoba RCMP were called to the scene on Lakeview Road on Saturday evening after a pickup truck collided with a tree, entered the ditch and rolled.

The driver exited the vehicle and was helped by witnesses who stopped to assist. He wasn’t injured in the crash.

A 50-year-old Thompson woman, who was a passenger, was located inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Gimli RCMP attachment. He was held in custody overnight and provided breath samples for analysis.

He was released to appear in Arborg court on November 6, 2023.

RCMP continue to investigate.