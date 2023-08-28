Three Charged in Break-Ins at Winnipeg Dealerships

Winnipeg police have charged three people after break-ins to local car dealerships, a body shop and a car rental business.

Police say the alleged crimes occurred between August 15-21, including at four separate dealerships located on Empress Street, Portage Avenue, Century Street and Sterling Lyon Parkway.

ADVERTISEMENT



According to police, the suspects forced their way into the businesses, and on one occasion, drove a stolen vehicle through an overhead door. The suspects allegedly stole property, key fobs, and vehicles from the lots.

Brett Sutherland, 42, Jessy McKay, 32, and a 36-year-old man, all from Winnipeg, have been charged with numerous property-related offences.