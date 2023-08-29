Celebrations Dinner Theatre Workers Give Strike Notice

WINNIPEG — Staff at Celebrations Dinner Theatre have unanimously rejected a wage offer and given strike notice to their employer.

Union members of UFCW 832 have been without a contract for three years and say the strike will begin on Tuesday, September 5.

“This is a group that understood what their employer faced during the pandemic, and they waited patiently for the company to recover. Now that the company is busy again, it needs to step up and show its workers some respect and appreciation for their efforts,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832.

The union says the employer is failing to offer workers anything above minimum wage.

Celebrations Dinner Theatre offers guests a parodied, musical performance while they dine. UFCW Local 832 represents more than 30 workers there who are in the box office selling tickets and managing group bookings, as well as cast members for the shows who act in character as they serve their guests dinner.