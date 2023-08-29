The Fall Fair One Last Blast of Summer Fun

WINNIPEG — As summer winds down and kids prepare to return to school, Red River Exhibition Park is gearing up for one last blast of outdoor fun.

The third annual Fall Fair runs September 1-4 and includes rides, entertainment, live wrestling and family-friendly activities over the Labour Day long weekend.

The holiday Monday is kids’ day, with free admission to the public from noon to 1 p.m. Families can take in performances by renowned artists such as Al Simmons, Jessee Havey and the Banana Band, Music With Mandy, and Ray Young Music. A complimentary pancake breakfast will be served and discounted kids’ wristbands are also available that day.

ADVERTISEMENT



The weekend also includes Manitoba Harness Racing cards scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at The Loop.

“If you’ve never experienced the thrill of live harness racing, it’s something to see. For the first time in over 30 years, harness racing is back in Winnipeg, and we are excited to offer racing cards every Saturday until the end of October,” said Garth Rogerson, CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association.

“The Fall Fair will provide additional exposure to a great sport, and we’re adding an extra day of racing on Sunday, September 3. We can’t wait to see everyone at The Loop taking in the action.”

To see a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit redriverex.com.