Man Assaulted with Chainsaw, Bear Spray During Manitoba Break-In

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man after they say he used a chainsaw and a bear spray to assault another man.

The alleged incident happened at a home in Somerset on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene after a report the suspect had broken into a home and used the weapons to assault a 36-year-old man.

The victim, who was known to the suspect, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect a short time later and seized a mini electric chainsaw.

Frank Solcan, 73, has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.

Pembina Valley RCMP continue to investigate.

Somerset is located approximately 150 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.