Home » The Canadian Press » Winnipeg Blue Bombers Can Become First CFL Team to Cement Playoff Spot with Win

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Can Become First CFL Team to Cement Playoff Spot with Win

August 29, 2023 1:46 PM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Kenny Lawler (89) celebrates his touchdown with the fans during second-half CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.

According to the CFL, Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5).

Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four-of-seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a win, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight year. Last season, Winnipeg cemented its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.

The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.

CP - The Canadian Press


Tags: CFL | Football | Winnipeg Blue Bombers
ADVERTISEMENT

TRENDING VIDEOS