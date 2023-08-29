Winnipeg Blue Bombers Can Become First CFL Team to Cement Playoff Spot with Win

By The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to cement a playoff spot this weekend.

According to the CFL, Winnipeg (9-2) would become the first team to punch its post-season ticket with a road win Sunday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-5).

Winnipeg is 5-1 away from IG Field this season and 6-1 within the West Division. Saskatchewan has won four-of-seven games against conference rivals and is 3-2 at home.

With a win, Winnipeg would clinch a playoff spot for the seventh straight year. Last season, Winnipeg cemented its post-season berth after its 12th regular-season game.

The Bombers are chasing a fourth straight Grey Cup appearance and third title in four seasons.