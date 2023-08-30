HyLife Opens State-of-the-Art HQ in Steinbach

A Manitoba pork producer has moved beyond the Perimeter into its new expansive global headquarters in Steinbach.

HyLife is settling into 47,462 square feet of space in the city’s Millbrook Market development.

Steinbach Mayor Earl Funk hopes the move spurs additional businesses to flock to the area and call the city home.

“We anticipate that the opening of this state-of-the-art facility will influence other large businesses to move here, further solidifying Steinbach as a center for high-tech agribusiness opportunities,” said Funk.

“With HyLife’s operations having the international scope, we look forward to this opening bringing Steinbach recognition, not only at the local table, but at the global table as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT



HyLife was previously located on Chevrier Boulevard in south Winnipeg, and still maintains its pork plant in Neepawa.

In building its new headquarters, HyLife chose local Way Builders and PennLite to bring its construction vision to life, while Manitoba’s Cibinel Architecture oversaw the design.

“This is more than a building; it is a new home and anchor for HyLife that we hope will become a community landmark,” said Grant Lazaruk, president and CEO, HyLife. “After several years envisioning, planning, and building, we look forward to settling in and collaborating in this world-class space.”

The four-story structure maximizes natural light, thanks to a full south-facing wall adorned with more than 10,817 square feet of reflective low E glass.

On-site electric vehicle charging stations complete the exterior footprint of the building, encouraging sustainable employee transportation.

HyLife operates multiple feed, barn, fleet, and pork plant facilities in Canada. The company has 2,500 employees and produces 3.4 million hogs annually.

Watch a timelapse video of the construction process: