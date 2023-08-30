MPI Resumes Driver Testing as Strike Continues

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance has resumed Class 5 driver testing amid an ongoing labour dispute.

MPI employees, represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union, began strike action on Monday.

“I am pleased that MPI officials are working with MPI-certified driver education instructors throughout Manitoba to resume driver testing services,” said Ward Keith, MPI chairperson.

“This is a testament to the strong and trusting relationships that MPI has with its business partners and stakeholders, and their commitment to maintaining core services to our mutual customers.”

Drivers who successfully complete MPI’s comprehensive driver education program will be certified for licensure without a road test. All other Class 5 drivers will be offered road tests with MPI-certified driver education instructors. Priority will be given to those customers who have already had appointments cancelled as a result of the strike.

MPI knowledge testing has also resumed and customers with existing appointments are being contacted with details about how and where those knowledge tests will be administered for the duration of the strike.

For a list of which MPI services are currently impacted, visit MPI.mb.ca.